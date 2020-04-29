Digital Assurance Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players (Cigniti, Cognizant, Hexaware, Cognizant, Hexaware), Growth rate, Application and Forecasts by 2025

The key players of the Digital Assurance market are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, merges and accusations which is affecting the Additive Manufacturing market and Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

The report contains all the information about market definition, classifications, applications and engagements for the Digital Assurance market that are very important to succeed in the market. The report also contains all the company profiles of all the players mentioned above while also explaining all the drivers and restrains of the market with the help of SWOT analysis.

The report also contains all the CAGR levels for the base year 2017 historic year 2016 and forecast years 2018-2025 for the Additive Manufacturing market.

The Global Digital Assurance Market accounted for USD 2.81 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Digital Assurance Market Segmentation

By Testing Mode (Manual testing and Test automation),

By Testing Type (Application Programming Interface (API) testing and others),

By Technology (Social media, Mobile and others),

By Organization Size (),

By Vertical,

By Geographical segments(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Major Market Drivers:

Day to day digital disruptions is paving the way for digital assurance.

The increasing use of test automation leads to lower the operational costs and enhance the QA.

Growing need of API monitoring in the digital economy.

Operational Challenges.

High end investment and high maintenance costs.

Lack of expertise and reluctant to adopt new technology.

Top Competitors:

Accenture,

Capgemini,

Cigniti,

Cognizant,

Hexaware,

Micro Focus,

SQS,

TCS,

Wipro,

Atos,

Infosys,

Maveric Systems,

technology,

Sogeti,

BugRaptors,

TestingXperts,

WebDepend,

QAssure,

Maven Infosoft Pvt Ltd,

Sixth Gear Studios,

Thinksys Inc,

TechArcis Solutions, Inc.,

GreenSQA,

Flexasoft,

Snoopgame,

Redmadrobot,

among others.

The Global Digital Assurance Market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of digital assurance market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Objective of the Report

To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the Digital Assurance market Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Digital Assurance market. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Digital Assurance Market The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Digital Assurance Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

