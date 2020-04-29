E-learning Courses Market Booming Worldwide and Advancement Outlook 2025

E-learning courses are online courses that are provided with the help of electronic resources.

One trend in the market is popularity of micro learning. Micro learning refers to learning using bite-sized contents. Micro learning is gaining prominence in the corporate training sector owing to its less size and faster completion rates. In micro learning, entire course topics are broken into smaller pieces consisting of either video, audio, texts, or info graphics. Video and audio sessions are generally 5-10 minutes in duration.

The market is diversified owing to the presence of numerous international and regional vendors. This market report analyzes the competitiveness of the vendors in the e-learning websites market, along with their product offerings and strategies implemented. Our analysts also focus on the key areas of the e-learning companies to attain competitive advantage in the e-learning courses market.

Companies Mentioned are:

CEGOS, City & Guilds Group, CrossKnowledge, GP Strategies, Kaplan, Macmillan Publishers, NIIT, Pearson.

Further, the market is segmented based on the applications, types and Geography area such as

E-learning Courses Market, by Types:

Tablets

Smartphones

Other instruments

E-learning Courses Market, by Applications:

Higher education sector

Corporate sector

K-12 sector

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of High Frequency Spindle in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

This independent 97 page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over 150 tables and figures examining the E-learning Courses Market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2025.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1-E-learning Courses Market Overview

Chapter 2- Global E-learning Courses Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3-Global E-learning Courses Market Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2017-2022)

Chapter 4-Global E-learning Courses Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2017-2022)

Chapter 5-Global E-learning Courses Market Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6-Global E-learning Courses Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 7-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-learning Courses:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

