Financial Planning Software Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts, 2018-2025

Financial planning is a long-term process of wisely managing your finances so that you can achieve your goals and dreams, while at the same time helping to negotiate the financial barriers that inevitably arise in every stage of life.

Good financial planning software is an essential tool for today’s financial advisor. Effective financial planning enables individuals to proactively protect themselves during various stages of career transitions.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Financial Planning Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Financial Planning Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

USA is the largest consumption countries of financial planning software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 58.7% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 25%.

USA, Germany, Belgium, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India are now the key developers of Financial Planning Software. There are some vendors with poor quality products in China, but the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA at present.

Top 10 took up about 70% of the global market in 2016. Advicent, eMoney Advisor, PIEtech?, Inc., Money Tree, Envestnet, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

The global Financial Planning Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Financial Planning Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers PIEtech Inc., eMoney Advisor, Advicent, Money Tree, WealthTec, Oltis Software, Advisor Software, Envestnet, inStream Solutions, Wealthcare Capital Management, SunGard WealthStation (FIS), Advizr, RightCapital, Cheshire Software, Razor Logic Systems, Moneywise Software, struktur AG, Futurewise Technologies, ESPlanner Inc., ISoftware Limited, FinPal Pty Ltd, WealthTrace, Sigma Conso, prevero GmbH(Unit4), SAP,

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based Financial Planning Software

On-promise Type Financial Planning Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SME

Large Enterprise

Personal Purpose

Other Purposes

