Fruit Beer Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Market Segmentation: Fruit beer marketis segmented on the basis of flavor, distribution channel and region. On the basis of flavor the fruit beer market is segmented into raspberry, peach, blueberry,cherries, plums and others. Among all these flavor, raspberry flavoured fruit beer segment is expected to account for significant share of total fruit beer market during the forecast period. The demand for fruit beer is more as it is one of the most refreshing beverage consumed during summers and the flavors offered are very much loved by women. On the basis of distribution channel the fruit beer market is segmented into hyper/supermarket stores, departmental stores, specialty store and online retailers. Hyper/supermarket is expected to hold a relatively higher share in the fruit beer market, followed by specialty store segment. As we all know online stores offers great discounts and easy delivery options of the product at the doorstep, thus this segment is anticipated to grow enormously in the forecast period

Market Regional Outlook: Regional segment for the market of fruit beer is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA. Among these segment Europe is expected to represent for the largest market share globally, and is also expected to remain dominant during the forecaster period. In North America, countries like U.S. is the key market for fruit beer. In terms of revenue North America is the expected to be the second leading contributor in thefruit beer market.

Market Drivers: The fruit beer market is also driven by the love for refreshing beverage by women population. Fruit beer’s flavor possess a fine balance between the traditionally found malt beer and the sweetness of fruit. Fruit beers are available in different flavors unlike traditional beers. Furthermore, the unique flavor profile of fruit beers has made it one of the most popular beverage among the consumers in the west.Flavor, much like the aroma, must have a noticeable character imparted by the fruit. The sugar present in selected fruit is generally totally fermented, which creates a drier finish and lighter flavors, because of which the amount of extra added sugar in these beer in considerably less and the flavor of the fruit becomes more noticeable. Rising ever-increasing population, increase in the number of bars and restaurants, disposable income, increase in the acceptance of western culture and relaxation in the rules and regulation related to the operation of fruit beer industry are some of the major driving force for fruit beer market.

Increasing disposable income among the working class population allows the consumers to socialize more in bars and restaurants and spend more on alcoholic beverage. In addition, consumers are now willing to pay more for premium segments as well. All these combined factors are fuelling the growth of the fruit beer market in the forecast period globally.

Market Key Players: Some of the major players in Fruit Beer market includes Joseph James Brewing Company, Inc., Lindemans Brewery, Lost Coast Brewery, Magic Hat Brewing Company, New Belgium Brewing Company, Brewery Ommegang, All Saints’ Brewery, Shipyard Brewing Company, Unibroue, Wells & Young’s Ltd., Brouwerij Van Honsebrouck N.V., Abita Brewing Co. and Pyramid Breweries, Inc. among others

