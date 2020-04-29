Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

New report published by Global Info Research which offers insights on the Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market.

Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market: Forecast by Type / Application / Region

PBT is semi-crystalline, white or off-white polyester similar in both composition and properties to polyethyleneterephthalate (PET). It is a thermoplastic engineering polymer that is used as an insulator in the electrical, electronics, automobile, mechanical equipment and precision instruments industries. PBT is present in everyday life and is common in electrical, electronic and automotive components. PBT resin and PBT compound are the two types of products that are used in various applications. PBT compound is comprised of various materials that can include PBT resin, fiber glass filing, and additives, whereas the PBT resin only includes the base resin. The material is often used in mineral or glass filled grades. Most PBT resins are used as PBT Compounds. In the report, we only covered PBT compounds.

Scope of the Report:

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

The worldwide market for Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Changchun

Lanxess

Sabic

Shinkong

DuPont

DSM

Mitsubishi

Ticona (Celanese)

WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin)

Kolon

Toray

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

BlueStar

LG Chem

Nan Ya

Evonik

