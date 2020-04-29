Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market: Allied Market Research

About Identity and access management (IAM)

Identity and access management (IAM) is a security framework which ensures secure access to end users across multiple applications. At present, integration of IAM with cloud is gaining pace owing to its low cost and enhanced security. Cloud identity and access management (IAM) is an approach to revamp the traditional IT security environment by offering IAM solutions over the cloud. Cloud IAM helps large as well as small organizations to secure their IT infrastructure and patents & intellectual properties (IP) in a cost-effective manner. Cloud IAM offers various services such as user provisioning, access management, multi-factor authentication, directory services, single sign-on (SSO), governance & compliance management and password management. Several organizations have adopted cloud IAM to improve customer engagement, acquisition and retention.

Renowned market players have adopted acquisition as their key strategy to strengthen their technical expertise and to enhance their market foothold. For instance, in 2015, EMC Corporation acquired Virtustream, a cloud computing management software provider, to manage its cloud service business and to enhance its hybrid cloud product portfolio. In 2014, IBM acquired two IAM firms, Lighthouse Security Group and CrossIdeas, to expand and enhance its identity and access management (IAM) offerings.

The cost effectiveness of the cloud IAM service compared to the traditional IAM services is one of the major factors driving the adoption of cloud IAM. Enterprises are adopting cloud applications at a large scale owing to the fast dropping rates of bandwidth and storage. It has been estimated that an organization can save more than 35% of the annual cost by adopting cloud IAM services.

The cloud IAM market is segmented based on deployment type, services, industry verticals and geography. The services segment is categorized into user provisioning, access management, multi factor authentication, single sign-on, directory services, password management, and governance & compliance management. User provisioning was the most widely adopted cloud IAM service, which accounted for a share of around 40% in 2014.

Some of the key players operating in the market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SailPoint Technologies, Inc., EMC Corporation, CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Dell, Inc., and Intel Corporation.