Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market 2019 | In-depth Study, Industry Revenue, Top Manufacturers 2025

C-RAN (Cloud-RAN), sometimes referred to as Centralized-RAN, is a proposed architecture for future cellular networks. It was first introduced by China Mobile Research Institute in April 2010 in Beijing, China, 9 years after it was disclosed in patent applications filed by U.S. companies. Simply speaking, C-RAN is a centralized, cloud computing-based architecture for radio access networks that supports 2G, 3G, 4G and future wireless communication standards. Its name comes from the four ‘C’s in the main characteristics of C-RAN system, “Clean, Centralized processing, Collaborative radio, and a real-time Cloud Radio Access Network”.

Targeted outdoor urban areas mainly comprise urban locations, which have large numbers of users. Such locations include crowded streets, traffic signals, and areas with a large number of residential or commercial buildings. In order to enhance the existing infrastructure (transforming from Long Term Evolution (LTE) to 5G) by reducing the CAPEX, the deployment of the centralization technology is a major step taken by telecom operators.

North America has the most competitive and rapidly changing C-RAN market in the world. North America, among all the regions, has shown the maximum adoption of C-RAN solutions. Being one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world, North America is connected with complex networks across all industries in different verticals. The US and Canada are expected to extensively implement C-RAN solutions; North America is estimated to have the largest market share.

In 2018, the global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market size was 670 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1410 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019–2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study are: Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, ZTE Corporation, Altiostar, Ericsson AB, NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fujitsu, Intel Corporation, Mavenir Systems, Asocs Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into: Centralization, Virtualization

Market segment by Application, split into: Hardware, Services

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

