Global eSIM Market Research, Trends, Technology, Growth Scenario and Analysis 2025 with an Impressive CAGR of +13.5%: Cisco, IDEMIA, Orange, Etisalat, Apple, AT&T, CLX Communications AB, Singtel, Sierra Wireless, NTT DoCoMo, Deutsche Telekom

The Global eSIM Market accounted for USD 180.3 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global eSIM Market Competitive Landscape:

The global eSIM market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The report also provides with a deep explanation on what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are. By making it clear on how the key players and brands are moving in terms of their sales, import, export and revenue and what their actions are in terms of their recent product launches, their researches, their joint ventures, merges, and accusations.

The report consists with all the company profiles along with the market drivers and restrains with the help of SWOT analysis.

Top Key Players:

Gemalto NV,

STMicroelectronics,

Infineon Technologies AG,

NXP Semiconductors,

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH,

Deutsche Telekom AG,

Telefónica S.A.,

NTT DOCOMO, INC.,

Singtel,

Sierra Wireless,

AT&T Intellectual Property,

Apple Inc.,

CLX,

Etisalat,

IDEMIA,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Orange,

SAMSUNG & among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising prominence for remote sim provisioning for M2M

Advent and adoption of IoT technology

Encouraging government regulations

Growing security concerns

Lack of regulation

Market Segmentation:

Based on application

Connected cars,

Laptops,

M2m,

Smartphones,

Tablets,

Wearables and others

On the basis of vertical

Automotive,

Energy & utilities,

Manufacturing,

Retail,

Consumer electronics,

Transportation & logistics

By geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

The growing demand and importance of eSIM has promoted and provided ways for various companies to launch eSIM. For instance, in 2016, The Samsung Gear S2 3G, launched wearable device to feature an eSIM. In September 2017, Optus announced eSIM card technology on its mobile network. Furthermore, Telstra publicized the capability of adding phone call, data, and text messaging to wearable devices by launching “Telstra One Number” product using embedded SIM (eSIM) card technology.

