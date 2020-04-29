Global Functional Beverage Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Functional Beverage Market (by product type (dairy based beverage, energy drinks, enhanced water, functional fruit and vegetable juices, sports, performance drink), distribution channels (convenience, drug / pharmacies/health store, supermarket, online retail)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Functional Beverage. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Functional Beverage cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Functional Beverage growth factors.

The forecast Functional Beverage Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Functional Beverage on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global functional beverage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The functional beverages offer nutritional benefits such as improve bone health, improve heart health, improve mental energy and vision and other eye-related benefits which drives the growth of this market worldwide. In addition, rising consumers demand for energy drinks in sports sector as well as growing demand of convenience beverages are considered to be the enhancing factors for the market growth. Moreover, advancement and use of natural ingredients in functional beverages are expected to serve more opportunities in upcoming years.

Market Segmentation by Product Type And Distribution Channels

The report on global functional beverage market covers segments such as, product type and distribution channels. On the basis of product type the global functional beverage market is categorized into dairy based beverage, energy drinks, enhanced water, functional fruit and vegetable juices, sports & performance drink and RTD tea & coffee. On the basis of distribution channels the global functional beverage market is categorized into convenience stores, drug store/ pharmacies/health store, supermarket, online retail and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global functional beverage market such as, Monster Energy, PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Meiji Group, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Fonterra, Del Monte pacific, Hain Celestial Group and Red Bull.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global functional beverage market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of functional beverage market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the functional beverage market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the functional beverage market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

