Global Geographic Information System Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2024

Our latest research report entitled Geographic Information System Market (by devices (mobile, desktop), components (hardware, software, services), usage (mapping, navigation, surveying), application (construction, mining, geology, aerospace, defense, transport, logistics, oil & gas, agriculture, utilities, government)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Geographic Information System . Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Geographic Information System cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Geographic Information System growth factors.

The forecast Geographic Information System Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Geographic Information System on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global geographic information system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

The geographic information system market is driven by infrastructural developments such as water and land management, services and urban planning. Several decisions are taken using GIS, right from tracking a store location to predicting climate change and analyzing a crime pattern. Additionally, geographic information system is driven by the smart cities coupled with increasing location based services. However, lack of awareness regarding geographic information system for land managing solution is the factor restraining the growth of the market. The rising application of geographic information system in the field of construction is anticipated to boost the market demand over the forecast period. Similarly, the demands for location-based services, such as real-time status and control of a valve, have been on a rising opportunity around the globe.

Market Segmentation by Devices, Components, Usage and Application

The report on global geographic information system market covers segments such as devices, components, usage and application. The devices segments include mobile and desktop. On the basis of components the global geographic information system market is categorized into hardware, software and services. Furthermore, on the basis of usage the geographic information system market is segmented as mapping, navigation and surveying. On the basis of application the geographic information system market is segmented as construction, mining and geology, aerospace and defense, transport and logistics, oil & gas, agriculture, utilities and government.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global geographic information system market such as, Bentley Systems, Inc, Hexagon AB, SuperMap Software Co., Ltd, Autodesk Inc., The Economic and Social Research Institute, Trimble, Inc, AutoNavi Software Co., Ltd, Topcon Positioning Systems, CARTO, and Pitney Bowes Inc.

