Global Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market to Offer Increased Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

Haemoglobin is the red protein in blood cells which carry oxygen around the body. Haemoglobin A1c is a chemical form of glycated haemoglobin in order to test glucose level in the patients. Glycated haemoglobin test is used for diagnosis and monitoring of Haemoglobin A1c levels in diabetic patient. Glycated haemoglobin test reflects the average amount of glucose for the past 2 to 3 months in diabetic patients. It helps to determine the how well the level of glucose is controlled over time.

North America dominates the global market for glycated haemoglobin testing due high diabetic prevalence and easily accessible modern healthcare facilities. Asia Pacific followed by the Europe is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global glycated haemoglobin testing market. Some of the key driving forces for glycated haemoglobin testing market in emerging countries are increasing prevalence of diabetics and increasing awareness about diabetics.

In recent times there is increased use of glycated haemoglobin testing due to increasing incidence of diabetics among the population. Growing awareness of haemoglobin A1c testing among patients and medical practitioners and aging population are some of the key factors driving the growth for global glycated haemoglobin testing market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness is also fuelling the growth of global glycated haemoglobin testing market. However, presences of substitutes such as test strips, glucose meters, lancets and continuous blood glucose meter for monitoring diabetes and high test cost are some of the major factors restraining the growth for global glycated haemoglobin testing market.

Increasing healthcare facilities would lead to growth in glycated haemoglobin testing market in Asia. In addition, rapid commercialization of devices for diabetes testing would develop opportunity for global glycated haemoglobin testing market. However, presence of limited approval for assay of glycated haemoglobin testing could lead a challenge for global glycated haemoglobin testing market. Some of the trends for global glycated haemoglobin testing market are increasing mergers and acquisitions, which would help in improving measurement of glycated haemoglobin and point of care haemoglobin A1c testing. Some of the major companies operating in the global glycated haemoglobin testing market are Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holdings AG, Alere Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bayer AG, ARKRAY Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Tosoh Corp. and A. Menarini Diagnostics Ltd.

