Global growth of intercom devices market is expected to rise due to rising the requirements for utilizing intercommunication systems in video surveillance and home automation sectors

Key industry insights

The global intercom devices market size was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% over the forecast period. Global market growth of intercom devices is expected to rise significantly, as a consequence of rising requirements for utilizing intercommunication systems in video surveillance and home automation sectors.

The residential segment is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities in the global intercom devices market, owing to rising housing construction activities and usage of home automation in key countries including the U.S., China, India, and the UK. The intercom devices market in the residential sector is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Home automation allows the user to manage household i.e. lighting, heating & cooling, security systems, locks, etc. through usage of connected devices. This helps the user in elimination of manual controls to a desirable extent and also enables in keeping a track of visitors through video enabled communication devices. Tasks are executed in real time based on preset schedules, and sensory data, thus leading to less worry, and a convenient and safe lifestyle.

Internal substitutes are expected to restrain the market growth of conventional products to a certain extent over the forecast period. For instance, the audio intercoms are expected to be replaced by the rising adoption of video intercom devices in the future. In key regions including North America, Europe, and some parts of Asia Pacific are currently witnessing a shift towards usage of video intercoms over audio, as a consequence of rising number of theft and security breaches. As cameras are integrated in the intercom system, the intercoms serves a dual purpose of both communication and video surveillance.

Panasonic Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision, Honeywell Security Group, Dahua Technology Co Ltd., Godrej Industries Ltd., Legrand SA, Aiphone Corporation, Zicom Electronics Security Systems Limited, Comelit Group S.p.A. are some of the well-established market players operating in the global intercom devices industry.

Reasons for the study

The study aims to provide a holistic view of the global intercom devices market

Consumer inclination towards adopting smart security systems in residential buildings as well as commercial constructions has resulted in increasing the focus on the use of various hardware & software components and its amalgamation into versatile systems

Through analyzing the trends pertaining to the development of surveillance, safety & security, home automation and other allied areas, we studied the industrial development of various hardware components that included surveillance cameras, storage media devices, monitoring systems, intercommunication devices, etc.

Of the hardware components, intercommunication devices caught our attention, owing to the technological upgrade and design modification this product has undergone since the past few decades

Tracking down the presence of key participants operating in the global intercom devices market and their strategies implemented towards business optimization for audio and video intercoms, enabled us to analyze the commercial or demand-side aspects of the product

Impact of incorporating internet protocol technologies in intercom devices and broadening of customer base from commercial, industrial, to residential sectors, enabled us to understand the patterns and correlation between associated product costs and penetration in each of the afore-mentioned verticals

What does the report include?

Significant market factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been discussed in the study. It also covers the value chain from component suppliers to the end-users and signifies the integration of business operations of global players.

The study analyses the market using various tools including Porter’s Five Forces Model and PEST analysis

Competitive landscape that encompasses company strategy benchmarking and market competitiveness

Profiles of key companies have been provided in the report with key parameters including regional and global presence, financial performance, and product portfolio

Who should buy this report?

This study is suitable for industry participants and stakeholders in the global surveillance and safety & security markets, who want an in-depth insight into the movement of the global intercom devices sector. The report will benefit:

Executives of intercom devices manufacturing companies as well as companies that are engaged in the distribution & supply and service providers to make strategic investments decisions for faster ROI

Managers operating within the video surveillance, and smart home automation industries looking for expansion

Venture capitalist looking into investing capital for turnkey projects for intercom devices

Regulatory bodies and government organizations looking for innovative solutions and investment in national safety & security

Decision makers across various government and non-government panels who are looking for solutions or planning on adopting safety and surveillance systems

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies

