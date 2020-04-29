Global Handheld Gimbal markets 2019: research in-depth analysis, manufacturers, and Forecasts to 2024

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Handheld Gimbal Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 161 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Handheld Gimbal is a pivoted support that cooperates with the light photographic equipment, such as mainstream sports cameras, mobile phones, micro single which lets the consumer get more stable video material in the movement, and handheld gimbal itself is small, portable, easy operation, etc.

The Global production of the handheld gimbal is about 300 K Unit in 2016. The production region is relative concentrated. The main manufacture region is concentrated in the China and USA. China is the largest production country.

The main consumption regions are concentrated in the USA and Europe and China. The Handheld gimbal’s consumption has great relationship with the local technology developed level and economic level. The developing countries have little consumption.

The import and export volume is very large; China has the largest export ratio. Currently, the handheld gimbal has a certain degree of anti-dumping phenomenon. The import specification and volume depends the consumption and local.

According to this study, over the next five years the Handheld Gimbal market will register a 21.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 260 million by 2024, from US$ 83 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Handheld Gimbal business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Handheld Gimbal market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Handheld Gimbal value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Handheld Gimbal market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Handheld Gimbal players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Feiyu

Freefly

DJI Tech

Wondlan

Rollei

TRD

SwiftCam

Steadicam

DEFY

WENPOD

Filmpower

Big Balance

Zhiyun

Varavon

Comodo

Lanparte

BeStableCam

Shape

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

2-Axis Handheld Gimbal

3-Axis Handheld Gimbal

Other

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Handheld Gimbal in each application, can be divided into

Mobile Phone

SLR Camera

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Handheld Gimbal market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Handheld Gimbal market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Handheld Gimbal players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Handheld Gimbal with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Handheld Gimbal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

