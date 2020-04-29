Global Heart Blocks Treatment Devices Market Revenue to Witness Rapid Growth in the Near Future

Cardiovascular market is witnessing high growth rate due to increasing prevalence of heart diseases and improvement of healthcare facilities across the globe. Heart block also termed as atrioventricular (AV) block refers to a condition, in which the electric signals that regulate the heartbeat are moderately or absolutely blocked from reaching the ventricles. On the basis of criticality, heart blocks can be classified into three degrees. First degree heart block involves partially slowed electric signals while passing from atria to ventricle. This stage does not causes much significant symptoms hence do not require treatment. Second degree heart block involves significantly slowed electric signals from atria to ventricle. This affects the proper working of heart. This type of condition is more common in people suffering from certain heart diseases; for instance heart failure. Third degree heart blocks result in complete blockage of signals from passing from atria to ventricle. Condition in which heart block is present in a person right from the birth, due to some defect or genetic condition, is termed as congenital heart block. Heart block may also be caused by some other conditions such as heart attack, some infections such as diphtheria, medicinal reactions and others. Various devices that can be used to treat heart blocks include pacemaker, which uses electric signals to regulate heart beat at a standard rate.

North America dominates the global heart blocks treatment devices market due to large number of aging population and technological advancement in healthcare facilities in the region. Asia followed by the Europe is expected to experience high growth rate in the next few years in global heart blocks treatment devices

market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing heart blocks treatment devices markets in Asia. Some of the key driving forces for heart blocks treatment devices market in emerging countries are large pool of patients and increasing awareness about heart blocks.

Increasing prevalence of heart blockage cases and rising number of aging population, which is more susceptible of acquiring heart stroke, are driving the global heart block treatment devices market. According to the United Nation Department of Economic and Social Affairs, by 2050, China is expected to have 437 million, India 324 million, U.S. 107 million and Brazil to have 58 million people more than 60 years of age. In addition, rising incidence of hypothyroidism, which often leads to heart blocks, is driving the global heart blocks treatment devices market. However, high cost involved and poor reimbursement scenario in various countries restrains the heart blocks treatment devices market. In addition, complicated procedure and lack of experienced medical professionals restrains the global heart block treatment devices market.

Emerging countries hold a great potential for heart blocks treatment devices market. In addition, increased awareness about heart diseases and improvement in healthcare conditions are expected to offer opportunities for global heart block treatment devices market. Some of the major companies dealing in heart blocks treatment devices market are Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, SORIN S.p.A. and BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG.

