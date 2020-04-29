Global Marketing Attribution Software Market 2019 Analysis By Top Companies are Google, SAP SE, Visual IQ – A Nielsen Company, The Nielsen Company (US), LLC., Oracle, Rockerbox, Inc., Neustar, Inc., Engagio Inc., LeadsRx, LeanData Inc., Singular

Global Marketing Attribution Software market is having is face change in the forecast years 2019 to 2026 and the following report will assist you in making decision regarding the market. This report provides you with the detailed market definition, classifications, applications and what the key market trends are which can make a great difference when it comes Marketing Attribution Software market in this industry. The report also contains the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis of the Marketing Attribution Software market. Top players and brands are making moves such as developments, products launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the Marketing Attribution Software market. A change was seen in the CAGR levels in the historic year 2017, base year 2018 and the CAGR levels are also certain to change in the forecast years 2019-2026.

Global Marketing Attribution Software Market is driven by increasing importance of digital marketing and its analytics, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 1.86 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in marketing attribution software market are Google, SAP SE, Visual IQ – A Nielsen Company, The Nielsen Company (US), LLC., Oracle, Rockerbox, Inc., Neustar, Inc., Engagio Inc., LeadsRx, LeanData Inc., Singular, WIZALY, OptiMine, Merkle Inc., Fospha., and The Nielsen Company (US), LLC.

Global Marketing Attribution Software Market By Component (Solution, Services), Attribution Type (Single-Source Attribution, Multi-Source Attribution, Probabilistic Or Algorithmic Attribution), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Retail, FMCG and Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing Products and Consumer Electronics, Telecom and IT, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Marketing Attribution Software Market

Marketing attribution software can be defined as the software which is being used to determine or analyse that how events or action during pre-sales, sales & post sales are contributing towards the success of marketing & sales team. This basically helps the marketer to analyse or calculate the ROI, estimating how effective & efficient their actions are in the whole marketing process of a product or a service done by the marketing & sales team.

Market Drivers:

Increasing need to determine & optimally utilize the marketing expenditure due to heavy money spend on marketing in last 4-5 years

Rising need of tracking of the targeted customer behaviour at pre, point & post sales process

Market Restraints:

There is always a scepticism thought of data security or data theft of the user

Lack of skilled marketing personnel who can perform analytics & interpretation on the data from multiple sources of the targeted customer

Key Developments in the Market

In February 2018, “Audience-2-Consumer” an advertising attribution analytics SaaS platform has been launched by Elytics which will enable cross media attribution.

In September 2017, Nielsen has agreed to acquire Visual IQ which is involved in digital advertising and its multi touch attribution. This acquisition was majorly done to improve Nielsen’s marketing effectiveness measurement.

Competitive Analysis: Global Marketing Attribution Software Market

Global marketing attribution software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of marketing attribution software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

