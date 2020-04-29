Global Mobile BI Market worth $15,990 Million by 2023: Overview of the Trends, Structures, Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

The global mobile BI market accounted for $4,103 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% to reach $15,990 million by 2023. By industry vertical, BFSI category was the highest contributor in 2016, accounting for around 28.01% of the global mobile BI market.

A mobile BI is a software used to store real-time information that can be accessed remotely at any time, anywhere. Increase in the number of mobile internet users drives the mobile BI market significantly.

BFSI is a leading category expected to register the highest market share and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period due to the penetration of banking in rural areas.

The global mobile BI market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America led with the highest market share in 2016. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the regional mobile BI industry in the coming years due to the high growth rate. The report features a competitive scenario of the mobile BI industry and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players in the mobile BI industry.

Key players profiled in the mobile BI market include International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Information Builders Inc., Tibco Software Inc., Yellowfin International Pty. Ltd, and Olik Technologies Inc.

Key Findings of the Mobile BI Market:

The gaming category for the mobile BI market accounted for the highest market share in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period

The U.S. generated the highest revenue in 2016, with $1,208 million

The media and entertainment category is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

