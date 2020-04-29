Global Multi-Function Display Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Multi-Function Display Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 97 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Multi-Function display is small screen usually made of Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) or Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) surrounded by multiple soft keys for displaying information to the user. Multi-function display is available in smart and monitor displays. The smart variable of multi-function display is suggested to hold a significant share for the forecast period as compared to its counterpart.

Multi-function displays are used in multiple domains namely- military aircraft, aviation, commercial aircraft, automotive and shipboard. Within aviation the multi-function display is a part of the glass cockpit. Multi-function display allows to view multiple parameters at once on the display, which helps in optimal handling of the vehicle. Earlier the multi-function displays were significantly used in expensive business turbine aircrafts and largely included dedicated hazard awareness displays and moving map displays.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Avidyne

BAE

Honeywell

Rockwell Collins

Universal Avionics Systems

SAAB

Thales

Garmin

Barco

Raymarine

Segment by Type

Portable

Helmet-mounted

Electronic Fight

Others

Segment by Application

Automobile

Military

Aerospace

Others

