Global Non-GMO Foods Market Research Report 2019 to 2025

This comprehensive Non-GMO Foods Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Non-GMO means non-genetically modified organisms. GMOs (genetically modified organisms), are novel organisms created in a laboratory using genetic modification/engineering techniques. Scientists and consumer and environmental groups have cited many health and environmental risks with foods containing GMOs.

Recent years, more and more people relize that genetically modified foods have much more risk. One of the main problems with genetic engineering is that the process of inserting genes into the DNA of a food plant is random; scientists have no idea where the genes go. This can disrupt the functioning of other genes and create novel proteins that have never been in the food supply and could create toxins and allergens in foods.

Moreover, the government start emphasizing the Non-GMO food is more healthy for pubilc. This will drive the non-GMO food market growing fast.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Amy’s Kitchen

Hain Celestial

Nature’s Path Foods

Organic Valley

Albert’s Organics

Beijing Green Yard Development

Chiquita Brands

Shanghai Food

Shanghai Green Life Agri-Tech Company

United Natural Foods

Vert Living Natural Market

YMT Organic Farm

Segment by Type

Cereals and grains

Liquor

Meat and poultry

Edible oil

Bakery

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Food specialist retailers

Convenience store

Online

