Oatmeal is made of hulled oat grains – groats – that have either been milled (ground), steel-cut, or rolled. Ground oats are also called “white oats”. Steel-cut oats are known as “coarse oatmeal” or “Irish oatmeal” or “pinhead oats”. Rolled oats can be either thick or thin, and may be “old-fashioned”, or “quick”, or “instant”.
Oatmeal is a type of grain which is mainly consumed as a healthy breakfast all over the world. Easy availability, affordability, rising awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle, and health benefits associated with oatmeal have contributed to its growing acceptance among consumers. Oatmeal also help people lose weight and keep a good shape. More and more people enjoy the light diet which come from oatmeal and others.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
General Mills
Kellogg
Nestle
Quaker Oats Company
Weetabix
Attune Foods
Avena Foods
Blue Lake Milling
Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods
Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods
POST CONSUMER BRANDS
Richardson International
Sturm Foods
thinkThin
Segment by Type
Instant Food
Raw Oatmeal
Segment by Application
Health Care Food
Functional Food
Fast Food
Other
Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?
What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Oatmeal?
What are the growth driving factors of the global Oatmeal?
Which are the high-growth segments of the global Oatmeal?
What are the upcoming industry trends?
Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Oatmeal?
