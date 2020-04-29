Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market 2024: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types & Applications

Competitive Analysis:

The global oxygen therapy equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes continuous manufacturing market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or drop down your enquiry.

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Analysis:

Data Bridge Market Research provides new report Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market accounted to USD 2.61 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Request for Free Sample Report: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-oxygen-therapy-equipment-market

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product, global oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into oxygen source and delivery devices. Oxygen source is further segmented into concentrator and cylinder. Oxygen source equipment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period 2017-2024 due to increasing incidence of respiratory disorders and technological advancements.

On the basis of portability, global oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into stationary and portable.Stationary devices segment is expected to account the largest market in the forecast period due to respiratory disorders and increasing geriatric population.

On the basis of application,global oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, cystic fibrosis and pneumonia.

On the basis of end user, global oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into hospital and home care.

On the basis of geography, global oxygen therapy equipment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Competitors:

Linde Healthcare (Germany),Invacare Corporation (U.S.),Philips Healthcare (Netherlands),Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.),Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.),Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.),Smiths Medical (U.S.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand),Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany),Inogen, Inc. (U.S.),Messer Medical Austria GmbH (Germany),HERSILL, S.L. (Spain),GCE Holding AB (Sweden),Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (U.S.),Respan Products Inc. (Canada), and DeVilbiss Healthcare (U.S.) among others.

Browse 220 tables and 60 figures spread through 350 pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market”: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-oxygen-therapy-equipment-market/

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders

Rise in geriatric population

Growth in technological advancement

Increase prevalence of tobacco smoking

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. OVERVIEW OF THE GLOBAL OXYGEN THERAPY EQUIPMENT MARKET

1.2. CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.3. LIMITATION

1.4. MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. DRIVERS

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.4. CHALLENGES

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

5.1. VENDOR POSITIONING GRID AND INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

5.2. TECHNOLOLGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

5.3. INSIGHTS ON TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN THE GLOBAL OXYGEN THERAPY EQUIPMENT MARKET

5.4. MARKET REGULATORY SCENARIO BY COUNTRY

5.5. INTERVIEW KEY INSIGHTS

6 GLOBAL OXYGEN THERAPY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT

7 GLOBAL OXYGEN THERAPY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY PORTABILITY

8 GLOBAL OXYGEN THERAPY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

9 GLOBAL OXYGEN THERAPY EQUIPMENT MARKET: END USER

10 GLOBAL OXYGEN THERAPY EQUIPMENT MARKET, COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 LINDE HEALTHCARE (GERMANY),

10.2 INVACARE CORPORATION (U.S.),.

10.3 PHILIPS HEALTHCARE (NETHERLANDS),

10.4 CHART INDUSTRIES, INC. (U.S.),

10.5 DICKINSON AND COMPANY (U.S.)

11 APPENDIX

12 ABOUT DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH

Request For Detail TOC: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-oxygen-therapy-equipment-market