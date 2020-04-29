Global Patient Positioning System Market 2024 – Technology, Type and Application Analysis By Data Bridge Market Research

Global Patient Positioning System Market Analysis:

Global Patient Positioning System Market accounted to USD 987.5 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast by 2024.

Patient Positioning System Market is changing sides and it is affecting all the players and brands involved in the market which in turn is changing the face of Medical Devices industry.

The report comprises of all the information needed to Excel in the Patient Positioning System Market. The report is a comprehensive study on how the conditions will be in the forecast period of 2018-2025. The report explains what market definition, classifications, applications and key trends are as well as teaches how the market is changing in and how will the change affect in terms of sales, import, export and revenue.

Hill-Rom, STERIS Plc., Getinge AB, Stryker, Span-America, Elekta AB, SKYTRON, Mizuho OSI, LEONI AG these are the main players who are dominating the patient positioning system market.

Data Bridge Market Research brings to you a report on patient positioning system market which will keep you informed in this CAGR growing market by letting you know in-depth how the key players and brands are driving the market in the forecast period of 2018-2025. This report has the SWOT analysis for patient positioning system market which tells you what the drivers and restrains are for the market. It also lets you know what the key trends are in the market so that you stay ahead of the curve while also giving you the knowledge of definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in geriatric population

Increase in competitive landscape

Technological advancement

Growth in hospitals investment for upgradation

Risk in patient safety issues

Global Patient Positioning System Market Segmentation:

By Product Tables Surgical Tables Radiolucent Imaging Tables Examination Tables Accessories Other Patient Positioning Systems



By Application Surgeries Disease Diagnosis Cancer Therapy

By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Diagnostic Laboratories Other End Users

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the global patient positioning system market.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL PATIENT POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET

Increasing Number of Surgeries Due to the Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases:

Due to the increase in aging population, utilization rates of diagnostic imaging have risen rapidly relative to other health services these days for different treatments there is a requirement of the patient positioning system which is helping the doctors and nurses to comfortably and easily treat the patients. As life expectation continues to increase globally, radiologists are facing with unique challenges when imaging geriatric patients also that need surgeries, the people are also suffering from chronic diseases that needs the patient treatment with the different positions. The studies have revealed that it may be 10 times more problematic to get useful clinical imaging information in high aged patients than in younger ones and also because the elderly aged people have a tendency to present with non-specific symptoms. So these are the reasons that why the increasing number of surgeries due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the global patient positioning system market.

Growing focus of market players

The global patient positioning system market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (new product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their position in the market. The report also covers the market shares for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America market.

The patient positioning systems are also used while treatment of the tumors from the planned direction, many companies and manufacturers are offering medical positioning devices in healthcare sector. Systems offered by the companies are like In-Bed Patient Positioning System that helps to make turning easier and positioning more secure and easy. The features in these systems like two wedges bolsters support the side-laying for the patient, hook and loop strips on the bolsters hold the placing pad in place so there is no slippage of the body.

Major Competitors:

Hill-Rom (U.S.),

STERIS Plc. (U.S.),

Getinge AB (Sweden),

Stryker (U.S.),

Span-America (U.S.),

Elekta AB (Sweden),

SKYTRON (U.S.),

Mizuho OSI (U.S.),

LEONI AG (Germany),

C-RAD (Sweden),

Alvo (Poland),

Civco Radiotherapy (U.S.),

Eschmann Equipment (U.K.),

GE Healthcare (U.K.),

Meditek (Canada) and

Innovative Medical Products Inc. (U.S.) among others

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or drop down your enquiry.

