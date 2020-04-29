Global Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Analysis 2026 with Focusing on top players like Texas Instruments Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Inc., ON Semiconductor, Linear Technology Corporation, Maxim Integrated Products Inc

Global Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. The global Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SOWT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

Global Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market is driven due to increase in demand for application specific integrated circuits in smartphones and tablets across the globe, global programmable application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market in estimated value from USD 17,481.26 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 31,410.21 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market, By Design Type (Full Custom, Semi-custom, Programmable), Application (Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in programmable application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market are Texas Instruments Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Inc., ON Semiconductor, Linear Technology Corporation, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Analog Devices, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V, Maxim Integrated, Intel Corporation, Calogic LLC, eSilicon Corp., Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Fujitsu Microelectronics Inc., IBM Microelectronics, Linear Dimensions Semiconductor, PREMA Semiconductor GmbH, Samsung Semiconductor, Synopsys among others.

Market Definition: Global Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market

An Application-Specific Integrated Circuit is an integrated chip, which is customizable on the basis of uses, like a chip can be designed to run in a digital voice recorder or a high-efficiency bitcoin miner is an ASIC and it is also known as SoC (system-on-chip) because of inclusion of microprocessors, memory blocks including ROM, RAM, EEPROM, flash memory and other large building blocks, togetherly.

Market Drivers:

Growing Use of Application Integrated Circuits in the IT & Telecommunication

High Compatibility with a Wide Variety of Commercially Available Design Tools

Market Restraints:

High Cost in Production of Customised Circuits

Market Segmentation: Global Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market

By Design Type Full Custom Semi-custom Programmable

By Application Telecommunication Consumer Electronics Automotive Industrial Others

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018 – Infineon Technologies announced it joint venture with SAIC Motor SIAPM in China for manufacturing power modules for the developing electric vehicle market in China.

In March 2017, Analog Devices, Inc. announced the acquisition with the Linear Technology Corporation, which would help in creating an analog industry powerhouse.

Competitive Analysis: Global Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market

Global programmable application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of programmable application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

