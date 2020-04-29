Global Smart Water Supply Controller Market By Manufacturers (Hunter Industries, Toro Company, Skydrop, Scotts Miracle-Gro, GreenIQ LTD, Galcon, Rachio, Inc.) Industry Size and Demand 2019 – 2025

This report focuses on Smart Water Supply Controller volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Water Supply Controller market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The global Smart Water Supply Controller market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The information on key business factors such as upstream and downstream industry analysis addresses the strategic concerns of the industry. Thus, upstream raw materials price analysis, raw materials market analysis and raw materials market trend analysis forms an important part of the study. Moreover, when weighing up on the downstream market the study assesses factors such as downstream market analysis, downstream demand analysis and downstream market trend analysis. Likewise, the conduct of the assessment is intelligently aligned with industry plan and policy analysis, competitive landscape and market development trend.

The following manufacturers are covered: Hunter Industries, Toro Company, Skydrop, Scotts Miracle-Gro, GreenIQ LTD, Galcon, Rachio, Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc, Weathermatic, Calsense, Orbit Irrigation Products, KGControls LLC

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type: Plug-in Controllers, Standalone Controllers, Smart Home Controllers

Segment by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Smart Water Supply Controller Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Water Supply Controller

1.2 Smart Water Supply Controller Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Water Supply Controller Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Plug-in Controllers

1.2.3 Standalone Controllers

1.2.4 Smart Home Controllers

1.3 Smart Water Supply Controller Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Water Supply Controller Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3 Global Smart Water Supply Controller Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Smart Water Supply Controller Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Smart Water Supply Controller Market Size

1.4.1 Global Smart Water Supply Controller Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Smart Water Supply Controller Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Smart Water Supply Controller Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Water Supply Controller Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Smart Water Supply Controller Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Smart Water Supply Controller Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Water Supply Controller Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Smart Water Supply Controller Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Water Supply Controller Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Smart Water Supply Controller Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

