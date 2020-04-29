Global USB Portable Battery Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2019-2024 by Leading Companies: Anker, Mophie, IO Gear, PowerAdd, Ventev, Insignia (Best Buy), Amazon Basics, Belkin, UNU Electronics, Jackery, Limefuel, Huntkey, Radio Shack, Lumsing, Aukey, Jasco, Cyntur, Incipio, iLUV, Rayovac, RAVPower, Monoprice, Zendure

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global USB Portable Battery Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 135 pages with table and figures in it.

This report studies the USB Portable Battery market, USB Portable Batteries are USB battery packs or banks used for charging to the mobile device when the users are away from the fixed power supply systems.

Scope of the Report:

First, as for the USB Portable Battery industry in United States, the industry structure is relatively not so concentrated. Anker, Mophie, IO Gear, PowerAdd, Ventev, Insignia (Best Buy), Amazon Basics, Belkin, UNU Electronics, Jackery, Limefuel, Huntkey, Radio Shack, Lumsing, Aukey, Jasco, Cyntur, Incipio, iLUV, Rayovac, RAVPower, Monoprice, Zendure are the major players in United States and Canada market. They occupaies more than 80% market share in U.S. and Canada.

The top three manufacturers have 29.36% sales revenue market share in 2016. Anker, which has 14.86% market share in 2016, is the leader in the USB Portable Battery industry in U.S. and Canada. The manufacturers following Anker are PowerAdd and Ventev, which respectively has 8.01% and 6.49% market share. Anker is the leader of U.S. and Canada USB Portable Battery industry. It sells a total of 56.62 million dollar USB Portable Battery products in the year of 2016.

The worldwide market for USB Portable Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the USB Portable Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Anker

Mophie

IO Gear

PowerAdd

Ventev

Insignia (Best Buy)

Amazon Basics

Belkin

UNU Electronics

Jackery, Limefuel

Huntkey

Radio Shack

Lumsing

Aukey

Jasco

Cyntur

Incipio

iLUV

Rayovac

RAVPower

Monoprice

Zendure

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

<7000 mAh

7000-12000 mAh

12000-17000 mAh

>17000 mAh

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Android Device

iOS Device

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global USB Portable Battery market.

Chapter 1, to describe USB Portable Battery Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of USB Portable Battery, with sales, revenue, and price of USB Portable Battery, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of USB Portable Battery, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, USB Portable Battery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe USB Portable Battery sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

