Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market By Drug Class (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, And Targeted Therapy) And Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market Overview: The global head & neck cancer drugs market was valued at $1,295 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,281 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. Head & neck cancers include a number of different malignant tumors that develop in or around the throat, larynx, nose, sinuses, lips, salivary glands and mouth. Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is the most common form of head & neck cancer, which develops in the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose, and throat. Chemotherapy, immunotherapy & targeted therapy are used for the treatment of head & neck cancer along with the radiation & surgical procedures.

There is an increase in the demand for head & neck cancer drugs owing to the growth in incidence of head & neck cancer, rise in demand for combination therapeutics, higher number of R&D studies, and surge in adoption of immune therapeutics. In addition, growth in the geriatric population and technological advancements in screening & diagnosis of head & neck cancer further drive the market growth. Strong presence of late-stage pipeline drugs such as Ipilimumab, Atezolizumab, Avelumab, Durvalumab, Erlotinib, Afatinib, Bevacizumab, and others are expected to drive the market growth. However, higher cost & adverse effect associated with head & neck cancer drugs are projected to impede the market growth.