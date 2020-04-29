High Flow Ventilators Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2028

Ventilators are regarded as a critical life-support device which provides respiratory therapy to the general population. High flow ventilators are respiratory support system which is generally used in the hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other facilities for patients suffering from acute and chronic respiratory failure. Generally, a traditional oxygen therapy is up to 16L/min, whereas high flow ventilators use oxygen therapy up to 60L/min. This reduces the need for noninvasive ventilation and intubation in the target population. High flow ventilators usually deliver the oxygen therapy using a blender connected to a wall outlet, heated tubing, a humidifier, and nasal cannula. Humidified constant flow in high flow ventilators improves gas exchange and reduces work of breathing. High flow ventilators are majorly used in COPD, end-stage cancer, bronchiectasis, and do-not-intubate patients. High flow ventilators eliminate most of the anatomic dead space and create a reservoir with high FiO2 in the nasal cavity.

High Flow Ventilators Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence and incidence of respiratory disorders and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are considered as the major factors responsible for driving the growth of the global high flow ventilators market globally. Furthermore, the rising number of surgeries increases the demand for cost saving and high-end technologies in critical care which drives the growth of the global high flow ventilators market. Increasing the relevance of hospitals, and medical emergency services increase the demand for high flow ventilators. However, stringent regulatory approvals and budget constraints faced by the manufacturers are expected to hamper the growth of the global high flow ventilators market.

High Flow Ventilators Market: Segmentation

The global high flow ventilators market is segmented by modality type, end user and region:

Based on Modality Type, the global high flow ventilators market is segmented into:

Portable High Flow Ventilators

Trolley Mounted High Flow Ventilators

Based on End User, the global high flow ventilators market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Long Term Care Centers

Others

High Flow Ventilators Market: Overview

High flow ventilators deliver a high flow oxygen blend through a nasal cannula, providing an alternative to other forms of ventilation. High flow ventilators market is expected to grow at a considerable growth rate due to the growing prevalence of COPD disorders. High flow ventilators are majorly used for treating hypoxemic respiratory failure. Based on the end user, the market is divided into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, long-term care centers, specialty clinics, and others. Amongst them, hospitals are expected to hold maximum market share due to the more accessibility.

High Flow Ventilators Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global high flow ventilators market is segmented into eight key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America high flow ventilators market is expected to hold maximum market share in the global high flow ventilators market due to the strong presence of key manufacturers in the region. Western Europe is anticipated to hold the second highest market share in the global market. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the maximum growth rate over the forecast period. However, the High Flow Ventilators Market in the low middle-income region like Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to show a sluggish growth over the forecast period.

High Flow Ventilators Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global high flow ventilators market are ResMed, Hamilton Medical, HERSILL, S.L., Tecno-Gaz S.p.A., Essex Industries, Inc., and others. Companies are actively indulging into collaboration by acquiring international and domestic players in order to expand their product portfolios and distribution channels in the emerging market. Technological advancements is another one of the major factors for manufacturers to improve technologies. The adoption of various strategies by the high flow ventilators market players helps the high flow ventilators market to grow at a significant growth rate.