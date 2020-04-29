Humectants Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Report Up To 2026

Verified Market Research

A humectant is a hygroscopic material that is mainly used in moisture retention. It comprises various hydrophilic groups such as amines and hydroxyl groups and carboxyl. Other than hydrophilic groups, it also consists of polysaccharides, proteins, alcohols, acids, urea, Aloe Vera, glycerin and sorbitol. Humectant has a wide range of application in various industries such as cosmetics, pesticides, paints & coatings, food, and medicines. Due to its capability of retaining moisture, it is majorly used in skin and hair care products.

Increasing demand for bakery and other such products, rise in demand for natural ingredients and growing demand for functional foods have been driving the global humectants market. While lack of awareness regarding the benefits of humectants a potential restraint for the overall market at a global level.

The “Global Humectants Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Wuhan Sanjiang Space Gude Biotech Co., Ltd, VMP Chemiekontor, Lubrizol, Lipo Chemicals. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

