Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Key Insights,Profiling Companies And Growth Strategies To 2017 – 2025

Hybrid sealants combine the best properties of silicone and polyurethane sealant to offer excellent technical properties, good adhesion, mechanical endurance, and resistance to temperature fluctuations. Hybrid sealants offer permanent flexibility and convenience and tidiness for users, along with eco-friendliness and safety attributes of silicone.The report’s authors appropriately segregate the worldwide hybrid adhesives and sealants market on the basis of resin, application, and region. Building and construction application segment held the leading market share in the recent past due to numerous applications of hybrid adhesives and sealants for construction undertakings.

Compiled using standard analytical tools, the report offers a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global hybrid adhesives and sealants market. The report studies vital market indicators along with key market segments to present a satisfactory growth trajectory of the market.Increasing production of automotive components, growth of the construction sector, and rapid industrialization globally are some key factors driving the global hybrid adhesives and sealants market.

Hybrid adhesives and sealants such as epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin provide exceptional bonding to various substrates such as metal, composite, plastic, rubber, and others. Epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin displays virtue of fast bonding, thereby helping to reduce assembly time and to attain robust adhesiveness even at low temperatures. Substantial R&D undertaken by adhesive and sealants manufacturers to develop novel products that overcome the limitations of conventional products is also serving to boost the market’s growth.

In the recent past, demand for air travel has been rising due to affordable air fares and expansion of airline networks. The expansion of air fleet is displaying demand for hybrid adhesives and sealants for manufacture of new aircrafts. Growth of the hospitality sector leading to construction of hotels, construction of modern healthcare centers, and growth of the education sector leading to construction of colleges, universities is indirectly benefitting the hybrid adhesives and sealants market.

The report takes stock of the global hybrid adhesives and sealants market across North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, Asia Pacific is likely to rise at the leading CAGR over the forecast timeframe. This is mainly because of rising automobile production and expansion of the building and construction sector in developing economies such as China, South Korea, India, Taiwan, and Vietnam that significantly depend on hybrid adhesives and sealants for myriad applications. Japan is anticipated to emerge as a leading domestic market owing to the early adoption of MS polymer based hybrid products.

Latin America is likely to emerge as a lucrative market for hybrid adhesives and sealants driven by the growth of the automotive sector in Brazil and Mexico. The Middle East and Africa hybrid adhesives and sealants market is display strong growth due to increasing investments for commercial construction undertakings in the GCC sub-region.