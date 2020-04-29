India General Insurance Strategic Market Intelligence By Key Players (The New India Assurance Co, Ltd, United India Insurance Co, Ltd, National Insurance Co, Ltd, Oriental Insurance Co, Bajaj Allianz, IFFCO-Tokio, Tata AIA, HDFC Ergo, Reliance), and Comprehensive Overview
GlobalData’s “Strategic Market Intelligence: General Insurance in India — 2017” report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Indian general insurance segment, and a comparison of the Indian general insurance with its regional counterparts.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and net earned premium during the review period (2012–2016) and forecast period (2016–2021).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Indian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Indian general insurance segment.
Key Players involved in this reports are: The New India Assurance Co, Ltd, United India Insurance Co, Ltd, National Insurance Co, Ltd, Oriental Insurance Co, Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co, Ltd, Bajaj Allianz, IFFCO-Tokio, Tata AIA, HDFC Ergo, Reliance
Scope:
– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in India
— It provides historical values for the Indian general insurance segment for the report’s 2012–2016 review period, and projected figures for the 2016–2021 forecast period.
— It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Indian general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2021.
— It provides a comparison of the Indian general insurance segment with its regional counterparts
— It analyzes the various distribution channels for general insurance products in India.
— It analyzes various country risk governance indicators and their impact on the Indian general insurance industry
— It profiles the top general insurance companies in India, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to buy:
– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Indian general insurance segment, and each category within it.
— Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Indian general insurance segment.
— Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.
— Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
— Gain insights into key regulations governing the Indian insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.
Key Points from TOC:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Conditions
Chapter 3 Business Environment
Chapter 4 Regulatory Risk
Chapter 5 Country Risk
Chapter 6 Market Structure
Property Insurance
Motor Insurance
Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance
Personal Accident Insurance
Health Insurance
Other Insurance
Chapter 7 Distribution
Chapter 8 Competitors Landscape
Chapter 9 Competitors Profiles
Chapter 10 Appendix
