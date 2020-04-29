Industrial Sodium Chloride Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2016-2026

Sodium chloride, commonly known as salt, occurs in the form of cubic crystals and is used in large quantities across various industrial applications. Most of the sodium chloride globally produced is used in chemical industry, manufacturing and for other industrial applications such as eliminating ice and snow from roads, water softening, stabilizing soils, etc. Only a small fraction of it goes for food industry, which is omitted from the scope of this report. Significant demand for industrial sodium chloride comes from chlor-alkali industry for its consumption as a primary feedstock in these industries. The earliest technique used for the production of sodium chloride was the evaporation of seawater by sun-heat, which is majorly suited for hot and dry regions near salty lakes or the ocean. Sea water is considered as an unlimited source for sodium chloride production, but the differentiation in favorable soil and weather conditions affects its commercial production along the coastline. With a large presence of regional as well as global players, industrial sodium chloride market is estimated to be highly competitive and fragmented.

Global Industrial Sodium Chloride Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for chlor-alkali, e.g. consumption of chlorine in ethylene dichloride production, etc., is one of the leading factors driving growth of industrial sodium chloride market globally. Low-cost and simplicity of the solar evaporation production process is also one of the major factors affecting growth of this market from the supply side.

The annual demand for industrial sodium chloride is also impacted by business cycles of its end-use industries as well as climatic conditions. For its bulk use in chemical processing industry, sodium chloride production, in many instances, is vertically integrated with other downstream production such as in case of chlor-alkali industry. Since, sodium chloride is easily available in most regions of the world, large distance trade is expected to be very unlikely due to its lower costs.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1799

Global Industrial Sodium Chloride Market Segmentation

Global industrial sodium chloride market can be segmented on the basis of end-use and production source. On the basis of end-use, global industrial sodium chloride market is segmented into the oil field, pharmaceutical, water treatment, textile, chemical processing, de-icing, agriculture and other industrial. On the basis of production source, global industrial sodium chloride market is segmented into seawater, rock mines and brine solution.

Global Industrial Sodium Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

On a regional basis, global industrial sodium chloride market is segmented into seven key regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Japan. APEJ, followed by North America, is expected to be the largest market for industrial sodium chloride. Chemical processing industry is expected to hold disproportionately large shares in the APEJ industrial sodium chloride market. APEJ is also expected to be the fastest growing region in the global industrial sodium chloride market due to high demand growth for chemical processing industry. Significant demand in North America is expected to come from its application as a deicing agent, which highly depends upon the climatic conditions of the region.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1799

Global Industrial Sodium Chloride Market: Key players

Some of the major players involved in the production of industrial sodium chloride include China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC), Cargill, Incorporated, The Dow Chemical Company, K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, ICL Fertilizers, The Henrique Lage Salineira do Nordeste, Dominion Salt, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Maldon Crystal Salt Co., Akzo Nobel N.V. and others.