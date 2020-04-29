Industry Analysis Report on Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Vehicle Type, Product Type, Geography, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024

The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market has been growing steadily during the past few years. The major factors driving the automotive diagnostic scan tools market are stringent emission norms, increasing number of automotive workshops and increase in usage of electronics in automotive sector.

The increasing number of aftermarket repair shops and growing vehicle electronics complexity are increasing the demand of these tools. Factors such as wireless scanning tools and software repair and diagnostic data are the opportunity for the automotive diagnostic scan tools market. The major factor restraining the automotive diagnostic scan tools market is the increase in raw material cost.

Europe was globally the largest market for automotive diagnostic scan tools in 2015, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. Germany, France and Spain contributed highest to the growth of the European automotive diagnostic scan tools market in 2015. Some of the major factors driving the growth of the European automotive diagnostic scan tools market include increasing demand for improved, accurate, and quick diagnosing tools.

Some of the major competitors in the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market include Delphi Automotive PLC, Softing AG, Noregon Systems Inc., AVL List GmbH, General Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ACTIA Group, Vector Informatik GmbH, Denso Corp., and DG Technologies.

