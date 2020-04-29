International Green Building Materials Market Analysis by Top Key Players Revenue, Shares, Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2025
Global Green Building Materials Market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green Building Materials.
This report researches the worldwide Green Building Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Green Building Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Fosroc
BASF Construction Chemicals
Sika AG
Mapei
Grace Construction Products
Colmef
Alumasc Group Plc
Binderholz GmbH
CertainTeed Corporation
PPG Industries
DuPont
Interface Inc
Kingspan Group plc
Lafarge
Owens Corning
Green Building Materials Breakdown Data by Type
Concrete Admixture
Grouting
Flooring and Coatings
Sealant
Concrete Repair
Adhesives
Others
Green Building Materials Breakdown Data by Application
Framing
Insulation
Roofing
Exterior Siding
Interior Finishing
Green Building Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Green Building Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
