International Green Building Materials Market Analysis by Top Key Players Revenue, Shares, Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2025

Global Green Building Materials Market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green Building Materials.

This report researches the worldwide Green Building Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Green Building Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Fosroc

BASF Construction Chemicals

Sika AG

Mapei

Grace Construction Products

Colmef

Alumasc Group Plc

Binderholz GmbH

CertainTeed Corporation

PPG Industries

DuPont

Interface Inc

Kingspan Group plc

Lafarge

Owens Corning

Green Building Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Concrete Admixture

Grouting

Flooring and Coatings

Sealant

Concrete Repair

Adhesives

Others

Green Building Materials Breakdown Data by Application

Framing

Insulation

Roofing

Exterior Siding

Interior Finishing

Green Building Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Green Building Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

