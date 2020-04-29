Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market By Type And Application: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Immunoglobulins (IGs), also referred to as antibodies, are glycoproteins produced by the blood plasma in response to foreign bodies or antigens. They are highly complex entities and are specific in their action. These immunoglobulins are obtained from blood through the process of fractionation and are purified for use in therapeutic and nontherapeutic areas.

The global intravenous immunoglobulin (IGIV) market was valued at $8,995 million in 2017and is projected to reach $15,964 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in prevalence of immunodeficiency and autoimmune diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, hypogammaglobulinemia, & others and rise in adoption of immunoglobulin therapies for the treatment of various autoimmune disorders majorly drive the growth of the IVIG market. Furthermore, increase in approval of IVIG drugs from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicine Agency (EMA), and other government agencies is expected to accelerate the growth of the IVIG industry. However, stringent government regulations toward the vigorous use of immunoglobulins, inflated cost of therapy, and high risk of side effects associated with the use of immunoglobulin intravenously are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, significant investment in healthcare sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the near future.

The global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market is characterized based on application, type, and region. By application, the market is segmented into hypogammaglobulinemia, CIDP, immunodeficiency diseases, myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), inflammatory myopathies, specific antibody deficiency, Guillain‐Barre syndrome, and others. Depending on type, it is classified into IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Application

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Primary Immunodeficiency Disease

Myasthenia Gravis

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)

Inflammatory Myopathies

Specific Antibody Deficiency

Guillain‐Barre Syndrome

Others

By Type

IgG

IgA

IgM

IgE

IgD

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Italy France Austria Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina Turkey Saudi Arabia Rest of LAMEA



Key Players Profiled

Baxter international Inc.

CSL Ltd.

Grifols, S.A.

Octapharma AG

Kedrion Biopharma Inc.

LFB Group

Biotest AG

China Biologics Products, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Bayer AG

The other players of the intravenous immunoglobulin market included in the value chain analysis (but not profiled in the report) are as follows:

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Behring GmbH

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Option Care Enterprises, Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

BioScrip, Inc.

