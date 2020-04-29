Long-term Care Software Market 2018: Global Leading Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Research Study on “Global Long-term Care Software Market 2023” includes an expository portrayal of the worldwide Long-term Care Software administration showcase examination alongside current patterns and future estimations to delineate the up and coming speculation pockets. Study also includes market share of key vendors and Long-term Care Software market trends.

In this report, The Present Scenario (with the Base Year Being 2017) and the Growth Prospects of Global Long-term Care Software Market for 2018-2023

Long-term care is a service which helps meet medical and non-medical needs of people with chronic illnesses or disabilities. It involves a variety of services designed to meet a person’s health or personal care needs during a short or long period of time. These services assist people to live independently and safely when they can no longer perform everyday activities on their own.

Completely integrated EHR (or electronic health record) BI as well as billing solution that helps facilities to improve their resident care, manage different levels and maintain compliance with single software solution. The software is used for CCRCs, nursing homes etc. Popular features of long -term care software includes centralized database, user friendly graphic user interface (or GUI). The software can not only handle errors or failures effectively but also acts as online sensitive assistance and information base for end users.

Several factors including but not limiting to demographic trends, limited healthcare specialists and different initiatives taken by government bodies worldwide to reduce the medical cost have contributed to the growth of the market. However, opposition by LTC providers to embrace software and high cost involved in the maintenance are obstructing the development of the market. On the other hand, North American region is likely to create greater opportunities.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Long-term Care Software will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This Study Considers the Long-term Care Software Value and Volume Generated from the Sales of the Following Segments:

Global Long-term Care Software Market Segmentation by Product Type:

HER

EMAR

Global Long-term Care Software Market Segmentation by Application:

Nursing Homes

Home Health Agencies

Assisted Living Facilities

The Report also Presents the Market Competition Landscape and a Corresponding Detailed Analysis of the Major Players in the Market. The Key Players Covered in this Report:

CareVoyant Inc.

SOS Corporation

GeroPro

MatrixCare

B Sharp

AMERICAN HEALTHTECH

ActivityPro

Cantata Health

GoldCare

Business Management Systems, Inc

Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives of Global Long-term Care Software Market:

To Study and Analyze the Global Long-term Care Software Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application

To understand the structure of Long-term Care Software Market by identifying its various sub segments

Focuses on the key Global Long-term Care Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years

To Analyze the Long-term Care Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To Share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)

To Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report:

Market Introduction

Research Objectives

Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary on Global Long-term Care Software Market:

Market Overview

Long-term Care Software Market Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Long-term Care Software Market by Players:

Long-term Care Software Sales Market Share by Players 2016-2018

Long-term Care Software Sale Price by Players

Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Long-term Care Software Market by Regions:

Long-term Care Software by Regions

Global Long-term Care Software Value by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas:

Americas Long-term Care Software Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

Chapter Six: APAC:

APAC Long-term Care Software Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Chapter Seven: Europe:

Long-term Care Software Market Consumption by Application, Consumption by Type

Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa:

Middle East & Africa Long-term Care Software Market by Countries by Application, Consumption by Type

Key Economic Indicators of Few Middle East & Africa Countries

Chapter Nine: Long-term Care Software Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends:

Long-term Care Software Market Drivers and Impact

Long-term Care Software Industry Challenges and Impact

Market Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer:

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Long-term Care Software Distributors

Long-term Care Software Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Long-term Care Software Market Forecast:

Long-term Care Software Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

Long-term Care Software Value Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

Global Long-term Care Software Forecast by Application

Chapter Twelve: Long-term Care Software Market Key Players Analysis:

Sensus

Company Details

Long-term Care Software Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

Long-term Care Software Product Offered

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion on Long-term Care Software Market

