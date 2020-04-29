Managed IT security services firms resell cloud-based offerings

Managed service providers are reselling security as a service offerings from third-party providers to expand their service portfolios in the IT security arena.

Bret Laughlin leaves little doubt that partnering with third parties has enabled BrainTrace, the managed IT security services firm he founded, to offer what he considers to be the best enterprise-level securitytechnologies to non-enterprise companies. One of those technologies is cloud-based active breach detection from Eastwind Networks, which BrainTrace signed on with a few months ago.

While Laughlin considered acquiring technology, when he found Eastwind, “it was a perfect fit.” He particularly liked that it has “very fast search capabilities and keeps lengthy logs, and we believed with its combination of machine learning and human resources using that type of data … we could provide best overall service to our clients.”

There is huge opportunity for channel partners to capitalize on security services. The global managed security services market is expected to reach $29.9 billion by 2020, according to Allied Market Research. “Lack of capital and skilled IT resources needed to manage the data security are the major hindrances in protecting the information,” the firm noted. “Managed security services have emerged as [a] lucrative option for delivering security asset monitoring and management, threat intelligence research, detection and remediation, and risk and compliance management solutions on shared basis to multiple clients.”

The firm anticipates small and midsize businesses will lead the adoption of cloud-based managed IT security services due to cost constraints.

Help from vendors

Security vendors are helping channel companies offer managed IT security services.

Eastwind launched its MSP and managed security service provider (MSSP) program in April. CEO Paul Kraus said he’s worked with partners in the past on security and other enterprise technologies and saw partner programs “either work really well or fail really well.” Many MSPs, in particular, want to become MSSPs, or they see the value of adding security to their portfolio of offerings.

The goal was to provide a security service that is effective at finding the breach, cost effective and easy for partners to deploy, while showing an immediate return on their investment, Kraus said. Techniques like firewalls, intrusion detection, patch management, antivirus software and mail or web filters are not cutting it any longer, he said.

“What was thought to be impenetrable can be thwarted due to bad hygiene or outdated technologies,” Kraus maintained, so now partners have the ability to offer “not just a managed firewall, but a managed security service that bolts on nicely to their current services around investigation and remediation inside their client organizations.”

Eastwind now has 20 partners and doesn’t require any monetary commitments. “We’re new, so we’re trying to be extremely partner friendly,” Kraus explained. Instead, they have a reciprocal type of agreement. “If they let us train their team they’ll get additional training and insight into our roadmap and product development,” he said. “We wanted to make sure our partner program is easy to consume.”

Kraus said he’s seen various types of commitments work for large partner organizations but never for startups.

Right now the Eastwind’s active breach detection service is priced at $20 per employee per month, but volume discounts are offered.

Laughlin of BrainTrace said they typically bundle Eastwind’s services into their other offerings but have also charged for it as a separate service.

NetWatcher also recently launched a security as a service offering for network monitoring and has almost 50 MSPs testing the software, 15 of which are actively reselling it, said Scott Suhy, CEO. The company specializes in “everything that has to be done after an exploit occurs and warning that an exploit will occur,” he said, adding that they focus on “situational awareness around security hygiene.”