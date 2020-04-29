Medical Tubing Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2018 to 2026

Medical tubing is used in the medical industry in various pharmaceutical or medical related applications to meet their requirements and standards. It is used for management of drainage and fluid. Medical tubing is also used with anesthesiology and respiratory equipment, IVs, peristaltic pumps, catheters, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment. Medical tubing usage is directly applicable to the human body, this is why for manufacturing of medical tubing there is a need for certain certifications and a standard procedure. Specific materials with desired specifications are used to manufacture medical tubing.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/global-medical-tubing-market.html

According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), in 2016, there were approximately 56% of total expenditures in surgical procedures and nonsurgical procedures accounted for around 44%. In 2017 there were approximately 77% of the total expenditures in surgical procedures in 2017 and nonsurgical procedures accounted for 23%. This thereby specify the increase in the expenditure towards healthcare field and indicating the expansion in the facilities and products. Increase in the geriatric population undergoing various treatments involving medical tubing, rise in awareness about advancements in medical facilities, initiatives by governments in health care, surge in demand for medical devices comprising medical tubing, increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries drive the global medical tubing market. However, stringent government regulations and high R&D expenditure are expected to restrain the global market.

In terms of material type, the global medical tubing market can be segmented into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), polyolefins, silicone, and others. The silicone medical tubing segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace due to excellent sterilization and microwave properties. Based on structure, the market can be divided into single-lumen, co-extruded, multi-lumen, bump tubing, heat shrink tubing, balloon tubing, and braided tubing. In terms of application, the global medical tubing market can be classified into bulk disposable tubing, drug delivery system, catheters & cannulas, and special applications. Special applications include peristaltic pump, gas supply, smoke evacuation, and feeding tubes. The bulk disposable tubing segment is anticipated to dominate the global market as bulk disposable systems make extensive use of medical devices. The bulk disposable tubing segment comprises tubes used for IV infusion, blood transfusion, drug delivery disposables, respiratory disposables, laboratory disposables, products for dialysis, and wound management disposables.

Request for the Brochure of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=53598

In terms of region, the global medical tubing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to advanced and sophisticated health care infrastructure, initiatives by governments to improve the health care infrastructure, and focus on research and development activities. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increase in the geriatric population, surge in awareness among people regarding treatments, rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and government initiatives.

Key players in the global medical tubing market are The Lubrizol Corporation, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Nordson Corporation, Raumedic AG, Tekni-Plex, W. L. Gore & Associates, Freudenberg Medical, and The Dow Chemical Company. These players have adopted growth strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and new product development to gain competitive advantage in the medical tubing market.

Request for Discount on the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=53598