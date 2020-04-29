Microencapsulation Market Size, Development Analysis, Growth, Share, Demand by Regions and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Verified Market Research

Microencapsulation is a process in which small particles are surrounded by a coating in order to change the properties of small capsules. Generally, this technology is used to incorporate food ingredients, cells, and enzymes on a micrometric scale. Besides, these products also prevent pharmaceuticals from degrading.

Microencapsulation is a method of coating of active substances by extremely tiny particles or droplets. It is a process of preserving the quality of sensitive substances and helps in producing materials with new properties. Microencapsulation is used in incorporating various materials such as food ingredients, enzymes or cells. Different coating materials used for coating include gelatin, ethyl cellulose, sodium alginate, and polyvinyl alcohol. It helps in reducing dosing frequency and preventing degradation of pharmaceuticals.

Increasing demand from the functional food industry and growing demand for microencapsulation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors have been driving the global microencapsulation market. While high cost and regulatory obstacles act a potential restraint for the overall market at a global level.

The “Global Microencapsulation Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as BASF SE, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Encapsys LLC., Arcade Beauty, Koehler Innovative Solutions, Lycored Corp.,and Symrise AG,. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

