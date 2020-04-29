Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Expected to Reach $102,932 Million by 2023, Report Says

The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market was valued at $51,857 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $102,932 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2023. Cellular machine to machine (M2M) segment possesses high market potential and is expected to create lucrative opportunities for industry players.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2245

An MVNO is a wireless communications service provider, which provides services without possessing the wireless network infrastructure. The global mobile virtual network operator market involves the study of various MVNO models, such as a reseller, service operator, and full MVNO. MVNOs provide financial benefits to the mobile network operators (MNOs) through the creation of new revenue streams, higher margins, and quicker return on investment. Further, niche segment tapping and obtaining a greater share of the total market traffic are the strategic benefits provided by the MVNOs. Moreover, some of the operational benefits offered an increase in overall performance by sharing business processes and network utilization.

The current business scenario has witnessed the surge in the adoption of MVNO in the developed and the developing regions, owing to the technological innovations in service offerings, rise in adoption for cloud-based solutions, an increase in application areas for the Internet of Things (IoT) & Long Term Evolution (LTE) among telecom industry. In addition, supportive growth through regulatory compliance and an increased number of mobile subscribers are expected to supplement the MVNO market growth during the forecast period. Growth in the development of telecom infrastructure expenditure in the emerging countries improved service capabilities, and the presence of lucrative opportunities for the telecom industry is expected to fuel the demand for the MVNO market. However, the increase in operational costs associated with the deployment of affordable services and low-profit margins & reduced tariffs due to the presence of low-cost input by the players are expected to hamper the MVNO market growth.

The full MVNO segment dominated in 2016, with around 54% revenue share of the global market, owing to the improved telecom infrastructure and an enhanced market for wireless services & cloud solutions to cater to the untapped markets among the developing nations.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2245

The report features the competitive scenario of the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market and provides a comprehensive analysis of the significant growth strategies adopted by the major players. The key players operating in the market include Tracfone Wireless, Inc., RedPocket Mobile, AirVoice Wireless, FreedomPop, Freenet AG, KDDI Mobile, Polkomtel Plus, Tesco Mobile Ltd, Virgin Mobile USA, and Kajeet, Inc.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com