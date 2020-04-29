Morpholine Market To Witness Steady Growth Through 2017-2025

Morpholine is a hydroscopic liquid. It is colorless and clear in appearance, with amine odor characteristics. Generally, it is produced by the dehydration of diethanolamine with sulfuric acid. Morpholine has maximum water content of 0.3%, i.e. it is completely miscible in water and also in organic solvents. Morpholine is a versatile chemical, as it is a hydroscopic liquid and also a solvent for various organic materials such as dyes, resins, waxes, casein, and shellac. It is used in many applications owing to its versatility. For instance, morpholine is used as an intermediate in the manufacture of rubber chemicals and as optical brightener in the detergent industry. It is also employed extensively as a corrosion inhibitor in steam boiler systems. Rise in demand for morpholine in end-use industries such as automotive, household care, pharmaceutical, biocides and fungicides, and agrochemicals is expected to augment the morpholine market during the forecast period. However, health hazards related to the production of morpholine are anticipated to restrain the market.

Based on derivative type, the morpholine market can be segmented into N-methylmorpholine (NMM), N-ethylmorpholine (NEM), N-methylmorpholine oxide, aqueous solution (NMMO), and Aminopropylmorpholine (APM). NMM is used as stabilizer for chlorinated hydrocarbons. It is also used as an extraction solvent. Furthermore, NMM is employed in the chemical preparation of self-polishing waxes, corrosion inhibitors, oil emulsions, and pharmaceuticals. APM is used as an intermediate for printing dyes, and also as an additive for fuels and lube oils. NMM and NEM segments are estimated to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand from the pharmaceutical industry. NMMO also accounts for significant share of the morpholine market, due to the increase in its demand in films and fiber applications.

In terms of application, the morpholine market can be divided into rubber chemical intermediates, catalysts, corrosion inhibitors, separating agents, optical brighteners, antioxidants, wax emulsifiers, and surface active agents. Morpholine is primarily used as an intermediate form, especially in the rubber chemical market. Under the catalyst application, morpholine is used as a gelling agent in the preparation of alumina catalysts for the treatment of hydrocarbons. Furthermore, physical and chemical properties of morpholine make it useful in various purification procedures. It is also an important intermediate in the manufacture of optical brighteners. Thus, increase in demand for morpholine in soap and detergent applications is projected to boost the morpholine market during the forecast period.

In terms of end-use industry, the morpholine market can be split into automotive, textile, pharmaceutical, household care, and agriculture. High demand for rubber chemicals in the automotive industry is likely to fuel the morpholine market. Additionally, rise in need for morpholine derivatives in the pharmaceutical segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Household care and agriculture segments also hold significant share of the morpholine market.

Based on region, the global morpholine market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the major region of the morpholine market during the forecast period. China accounts for the prominent share of the market in Asia Pacific, led by the presence of major manufacturers in the country. Additionally, large production capacity in countries such as India, China, Taiwan, and Japan is anticipated to propel the morpholine market in Asia Pacific. Europe and North America also constitute key market share. This can be ascribed to the increase in demand for morpholine in various end-use industries in these regions.

The morpholine market is highly competitive as there is presence of major players in the market and also the market experiences a major contribution from the local supplier and manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region. Some of the key player identified in the morpholine market are, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, and DSW Chemical.