Naphthalene Sulfonate Market Projected To Reach US$ 1.1 Bn by 2026

This report analyzes and Forecast the naphthalene sulfonate market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (tons) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global naphthalene sulfonate market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for naphthalene sulfonate during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the naphthalene sulfonate market at the global level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global naphthalene sulfonate market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the naphthalene sulfonate market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global naphthalene sulfonate market by segmenting it in terms of form, application, and end-use industry. The segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for naphthalene sulfonate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual form, application, and end-use industry segments in all the regions. Key players operating in the naphthalene sulfonate market include Enaspol a.s., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Kao Corporation, Giovanni Bozzetto S.p.A, Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited, Hunstman Corporation, Koppers Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Nease Co. LLC, MUHU (China) Construction Materials Company Limited, PCC SE, BASF SE, and Acar Kimya VE Tekstil Sanayi Ticaret Ltd Sti. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the market size of naphthalene sulfonate for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global naphthalene sulfonate market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on form, application, and end-use industry of naphthalene sulfonate. Market size and forecast for each product by form, application, and end-use industry have been provided for the global and regional market.

We conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players operating in various end-use industries, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.