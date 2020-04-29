Natural Colorant and Flavor Market Global – Trends and Forecast (2019 to 2025)
Natural colorants are food additives that are used to enhance the overall appearance and taste of food products. Natural colorants could be a dye, pigment, or substance in the form of liquids, powders, gels, or pastes. During the cooking process, food products may lose their natural color. These additives are used to regain the food color and to make the product attractive.
It has been noted that most consumers are opting for products that are clean and have a green label as they are safer and healthier. The growing awareness about the side-effects of chemically synthesized ingredients such as toxicity and allergies have prompted people to choose naturally colored and flavored food products.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
BASF
Takasago
Royal
Chr.Hansen
D.D. Williamson
Firmenich
Givaudan
Sensient Technologies
Sethness
Aarkay Food
Allied Biotech
David Michael
Fiorio Colori
Flavorchem
FMC
Frutarom
GNT
LycoRed
Mane
Naturex
Pronex
Robertet
Roha Dyechem
Royal
San-Ei Gen
Symrise
- Hasegawa
Wild Flavors
Segment by Type
Animal-derived Pigment
Plant-derived Pigments
Chlorophyll
Polyphenols
Others
Segment by Application
Beverages
Bakery
Confectionery
Dairy and frozen
Meat products
Others
Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?
What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Natural Colorant and Flavor?
What are the growth driving factors of the global Natural Colorant and Flavor?
Which are the high-growth segments of the global Natural Colorant and Flavor?
What are the upcoming industry trends?
Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Natural Colorant and Flavor?
