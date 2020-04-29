New Comprehensive Report on Global Medical Document Management Systems Market 2025 with Key Players Like McKesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Global Medical Document Management Systems Market By Product(Medical Document Management Solutions, Medical Document Management Services ), Mode of Delivery (On-premise, Cloud Based, Web Based), Application (Patient Medical Records Management, Image Management, Admission And Registration Documents Management, Patient Billing Documents Management), End Users (Insurance Providers, Hospitals & Clinics, Nursing Homes, Other Health Care Institutions), Geography (South America, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The global medical document management systems market is expected to reach USD 908.36 million by 2025, from USD 329.83 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global medical document management systems market are McKesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Epic Systems Corporation, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Hyland Software, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., 3M, Kofax Inc., Billing Dynamix, CLINICIENT, Optima Healthcare Solutions, MerlinWave, , Inc., PT Billing Solutions, Saner Software, among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing various illnesses and disabilities.

Rising in number of accidents.

Increasing geriatric population.

Management of the vast information content.

Difficulty in integration of document management systems

Lower adoption rate.

Market Segmentation: Global Medical Document Management Systems Market

The global medical document management systems market is segmented based on product, mode of delivery, application, end user and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into medical document management solutions and medical document management services.

Based on mode of delivery, the market is segmented into on-premise, cloud based and web based.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into patient medical records management, image management, admission and registration documents management and patient billing documents management

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into insurance providers, hospitals & clinics, nursing homes and other health care institutions

Based on geography, the global medical document management systems market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Document Management Systems Market

The global medical document management systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as product launches, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Continuous Manufacturing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In January 2017, Arterys (San Francisco) based on cloud-based medical imaging software received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its Arterys Cardio DLcloud.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global medical document management systems market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

