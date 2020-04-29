Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market By Drug Class Type And Indication: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Oncology Drugs Market Overview:

The global oncology/cancer drugs market was valued at $97,401 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $176,509 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Biological drugs based on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have emerged as a preferred option to treat various cancer types, especially blood cancer (leukemia). Rise in incidence of various cancer conditions, increase in popularity of advance therapies (biological and targeted drug therapies), and surge in geriatric population worldwide are the key factors driving the growth of the global oncology/cancer drugs market. Furthermore, rise in cancer awareness and availability of cancer drugs are expected to boost the market growth.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/22695?utm_source=hv&utm_medium=sj

However, high cost involved in new drug development coupled with threat of failure & adverse effects associated with cancer drugs therapies is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and increase in number of pipeline products are expected to provide new opportunities for market players in future.

The global oncology/cancer drugs market is segmented based on drug class type, indication, and region. Depending on drug class type, the market is divided into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy (biologic therapy), and hormonal therapy. By indication, it is categorized into lung cancer, stomach cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, esophagus cancer, cervical cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, and other cancers.

Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Benefits for Oncology Drugs Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Oncology Drugs Key Market Segments:

By Drug Class Type

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)

Hormonal Therapy

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/22695?utm_source=hv&utm_medium=sj

By Indication

Lung Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Esophagus Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Other Cancers

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific India China Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of LAMEA



List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

AbbVie Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Global Services, LLC,)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Sanofi

Amgen Inc.

Bayer AG

Exelixis, Inc.

Get Purchase Discount @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/22695?utm_source=hv&utm_medium=sj