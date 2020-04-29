Optical Brighteners Market with Countries Data, Size, Production, Prospects & Consumption For Players: BASF SE, RPM International Inc., Keystone Aniline Corporation, Aron Universal Limited, Huntsman Corporation and Clariant

The global optical brighteners market is growing at a significant rate owing to the increasing demand for the brighteners in the emerging markets and the growing use in the applications such as paper, fabrics, deterrents and soaps. Optical brighteners are compounds which absorb the ultraviolet light and emit blue light through a process known as fluorescence.

The optical brighteners market is segmented by chemicals, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of chemicals, the market is categorized into coumarin, stilbene, dicarboxylic acid, diphenyl pyrazoline, cinnamic acid, and others. It has been seen that stilbene contributed to the major share in the market.

The major growth drivers identified in the optical brighteners market are the growing textile and apparel industry in APAC region, rising demand for biodegradable brighteners, and the growing demand from the cosmetics industry.

On the basis of geography, the optical brighteners market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). During the forecast period, it is expected that APAC will contribute to the fastest growth, attributing to the growth of the end-use industries such as textiles, packaging, and consumer goods.

Some of the major players working in the global optical brighteners market are BASF SE, RPM International Inc., Keystone Aniline Corporation, Aron Universal Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Clariant AG, Brilliant Colors Inc, Deepak Nitrite Limited, and Archroma.

