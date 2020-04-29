Organic Solvents Market High opportunities Business Outlook 2014 -2023| Top key Players: ExxonMobil, BASF, Sinopec and Dow Chemical Company.

Worldwide Organic Solvents Market (By Types, By Applications, By Leading Regions and Crucial Players) by Crystal Market Research– Segments Outlook, Business Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2023 Investigations of critical facets of this Organic Solvents Industry predicated on current industry events, market necessities, industry approach endorsed by Organic Solvents market Prime players along with their growth scenario.

Industry Trend Analysis:

The organic solvents market was valued as USD 32.12 billion in 2014 and expected to reach USD 47.96 billion by 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.56%. Solvents in simple terms are defined as a substance which has the capability in dissolving other substances. Organic solvents contains specifically contains carbon compounds. Organic solvents are used mostly used in the manufacturing field and for dry cleaning. They are divided into two categories such as natural and synthetic solvents. Synthetic solvents are those which are prepared by chemical formations and natural solvents are mostly derived from living organisms. As organic solvents find its application in various end users industries, due to which the demand for the product is rising. However its volatile nature of the prime raw material will be challenging factor due to various environmental issues.

Segmentation by Key Players:

ExxonMobil

BASF

Sinopec and Dow Chemical Company.

Major Types:

Alcohols

Hydrocarbons

Aromatic Hydrocarbons

Esters and Ethers

Others

Major Applications:

Regional Overview:

The report gives an overview of the Organic Solvents Market mainly in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

