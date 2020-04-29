Pesticide Residue Testing Market Size, Growth, Share, Demand, Development Analysis by Regions and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Verified Market Research

Pesticide residue is the chemical remains of pesticides on food after they are sprayed onto food crops. The pesticide residues come under strict legislation in order to protect the consumers present in worldwide. Excessive use of these pesticides can result in an increased level of hazardous chemicals entering the food chain. The fresh fruits and vegetables are more susceptible to these pesticides residues as they are being consumed in increasing amount. Thus, there is a great demand for pesticide testing.

Pesticide residue testing is done in laboratories by using liquid chromatography and gas chromatography techniques that help in detecting and eliminating various pesticide residues such as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides and many more. This testing ensures that the various food products such as cereals, legumes, fruits, grains etc. meet the regulatory standards.

The global movement of organic revolution and rising international trade of food materials has been driving the global pesticide residue testing market. While lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries and lack of education about food standards act as potential restraints for the overall market at a global level.

The “Global Pesticide Residue Testing Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as ALS Limited, Bureau Veritas S.A., Asurequality Ltd., Eurofins Scientific Se, Intertek Group PLC, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., SCS Global Services, SGS S.A., Silliker, Inc., and Symbio Laboratories. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

