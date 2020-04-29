Pet Insurance Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts, 2018-2025

This report studies the Pet Insurance market, Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2727109?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=Anil

This report studies the Pet Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Pet Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.

There are four types of pet insurance: Lifetime Cover, Non-lifetime Cover, Accident-only and other. Lifetime Cover is the largest pet insurance and its value is 1775.2 M USD in 2017.Non-lifetime Cover is the next.

The global Pet Insurance market is valued at 3200 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 7170 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Pet Insurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Petplan UK (Allianz), Nationwide, Trupanion, Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz), Hartville Group, Pethealth, Petfirst, Embrace, Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA), Direct Line Group, Agria, Petsecure, PetSure, Anicom Holding, ipet Insurance, Japan Animal Club

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lifetime Cover

Non-lifetime Cover

Accident-only

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dog

Cat

Other

Get a discount on this research report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/2727109?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=Anil

Table of Contents

1 Pet Insurance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pet Insurance

1.2 Classification of Pet Insurance by Types

1.2.1 Global Pet Insurance Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Pet Insurance Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Lifetime Cover

1.2.4 Non-lifetime Cover

1.2.5 Accident-only

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Pet Insurance Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Dog

1.3.3 Cat

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Pet Insurance Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Pet Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Pet Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Pet Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Pet Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Pet Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Pet Insurance (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Petplan UK (Allianz)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Pet Insurance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Petplan UK (Allianz) Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Nationwide

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Pet Insurance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Nationwide Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Trupanion

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Pet Insurance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Trupanion Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Pet Insurance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

Inquiry before Buy @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2727109?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=Anil

About Us:

Industry executives tend to keep a tab on their business competitors. This keeps them updated on strategic business activities and investment trends. Company profiles are crucial to participating players of interconnected verticals.

Contact Us:

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Call answer Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Call answer Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

Email [email protected]