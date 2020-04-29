Phenolic Adhesives Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

New report published by Global Info Research which offers insights on the Global Phenolic Adhesives market.

The laminate surface accurately mimics the surface texture of other materials, such as granite, slate and wood, and is realistic. Laminates are very easy to maintain and are the most mainstream kitchen countertops in the European market.

Global Phenolic Adhesives Market: Forecast by Type / Application / Region

Phenolic adhesives are used commonly in wood bonding. They are typically specified for applications where high heat performance and durability are required. Therefore, phenolic wood bonding adhesives are an excellent choice for load-bearing engineered wood, where they can provide the thermal stability at elevated temperatures which many building codes call for.

Scope of the Report:

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

The worldwide market for Phenolic Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Phenolic Adhesives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hexion

Sbhpp

Allnex Belgium

Metadynea International

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Prefere Resins

Plenco

UCP Chemicals AG

Lerg SA

Aica Kogyo

