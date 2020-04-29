Polo Shirt Market Overview, Development Opportunities Analysis & Present Situation Analysis 2019-2023

Research Study on “Global Polo Shirt Market 2023” includes an expository portrayal of the worldwide Polo Shirt administration showcase examination alongside current patterns and future estimations to delineate the up and coming speculation pockets. Study also includes market share of key vendors and Polo Shirt market trends.

A Polo Shirt, also known as a golf shirt and tennis shirt, is a form of shirt with a collar, a placket with typically two or three buttons, and an optional pocket. China was the largest production market with a market share of 25.73% in 2012 and 26.00% in 2017 with an increase of 0.27%. Southeast Asia and Europe ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 23.11% and 15.28% in 2016.

The top 3 (revenue) manufacturers are Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Abercrombie & Fitch, making up 9.82% market share of the whole market in 2016, each with the market share of 3.68%, 3.84%, and 2.30%. The concentration of this industry is low, and the top 5 manufacturers makes up 13.49% of the whole market in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Polo Shirt market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5710 million by 2024, from US$ 5060 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polo Shirt business, shared in Chapter 3.

In Addition, This Report Discusses The Key Drivers Influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, The Challenges And The Risks Faced By Key Players And The Market As A Whole. It Also Analyzes Key Emerging Trends And Their Impact On Present And Future Development.

This Report Presents A Comprehensive Overview, Market Shares And Growth Opportunities Of Polo Shirt Market By Product Type, Application, Key Companies And Key Regions.

To Calculate The Market Size, LP Information Considers Value Generated From The Sales Of The Following Segments:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Kids Shirt

Women Shirt

Men Shirt

Segmentation by Application:

Every Day Wear

Game Wear

Others

Global Polo Shirt Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Report Also Presents The Market Competition Landscape And A Corresponding Detailed Analysis Of The Major Players In The Market. The Key Players Covered In This Report:

Banana Republic

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Abercrombie & Fitch

Brooks Brothers

Calvin Klein

Burberry

Prada

Lacoste

Paul Stuart

J. Press

Hugo Boss

Gucci

Tommy Hilfiger

Vineyard Vines

Kent Wang

Thom Browne

Table of Content:

There are Total 12 Chapters to Deeply Show Global Polo Shirt Market Growth in Global Market;

Chapter 1 is to Scope of Polo Shirt Market, Research Objectives, and Currency Considered

Chapter 2 is about Scope of Polo Shirt Industry Executive Summary, Market Size of Polo Shirt 2013-2023

Chapter 3 Analysis of Polo Shirt by its Key Players, Vendor & Suppliers

Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8 Shows Polo Shirt Growth by Regions followed by Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa

Chapter 9 is Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends of Polo Shirt

Chapter 10 is Global Polo Shirt Market Forecast from 2018-2023

Chapter 11 is Polo Shirt Market Growth & Analysis by Key Players

Chapter 12 and Last Chapter is About Research Findings and Conclusion

