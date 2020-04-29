Potato Processing Market Segmentation, Industry Trend, Growth, Key Players and Research Report 2026

Verified Market Research

Potato processing includes techniques of extracting starch from potato by drying them and producing potato meal and flour out of it. Processed potato is used in a wide range of recipes such as mashed potatoes, potato dumplings, potato salad, potato pancakes, potato chips and many more. Consumers changing lifestyle has resulted in increasing demand for processed potato.

Rising demand for processed foods, improving farming techniques, Easy availability at low costs followed by growing demand from the Asia Pacific region have been driving the global potato processing market. While an increase in health issues due to consumption of processed potatoes and the availability of alternative substitutes might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

The “Global Potato Processing Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Agristo NV, Aviko B.V., Farm Frites International, Idahoan Foods, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. Kg, J.R. Simplot Company, Lamb Weston Holdings, Leng-D’or, Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients, McCain Foods Limited, and The Kraft Heinz Company. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

